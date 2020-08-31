Las Vegas police to hold Virtual First Tuesday event

The Metropolitan Police Department will replace its in-person First Tuesday open house meetings at local area commands with a Facebook livestream this month.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Virtual First Tuesday event will be at 4 p.m. on the department’s Facebook page. Capt. Nick Farese of the Spring Valley Area Command will talk about fighting crime and share tips for National Disaster Preparedness Month, which is September.

Residents may ask questions during the meeting at www.facebook.com/lasvegasmetro.

