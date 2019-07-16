Las Vegas police trying to coax man down off central valley roof

A man is cutting himself on top of a roof Monday night in the central Las Vegas Valley. Police are trying to coax him down and have evacuated parts of the area.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are trying to coax a man who is harming himself down from a roof Monday night in the central valley.

Officers responded about 9:05 p.m. to the 3600 block of Seneca Circle, near East Twain Avenue and South Maryland Parkway, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said. The man is on top of a roof cutting himself with a knife, and officers are trying to negotiate and get him to come down.

Medical help is waiting nearby, and police implemented “modest evacuations” in the area.

SWAT officers are responding.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.