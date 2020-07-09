Las Vegas woman arrested after 2 starving dogs found

A Las Vegas woman has been arrested after police say they found two starving dogs clinging to life at her residence in December.

Kathleen Carlos (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Kathleen Carlos, 48, was arrested July 6 on suspicion of willful torture of animals. A Las Vegas police arrest report for Carlos states Clark County animal control officers were called to Carlos’ residence near East Charleston Boulevard and Pecos Road in December of 2019 for a report of malnourished animals.

There, they found six dogs, two of which were in a grave state. One female adult pit bull named Kahlua was described as being “2/9 on a body condition score.”

“Animal Control observed Kahlua’s ribs, lumbar vertebrae and pelvic bones all being evident,” an officer wrote in the report.

A second dog named Makai appeared to be in worse condition, described as a 1/9 on a body condition score, and could barely stand. A third dog, a Chihuahua, was found in a bedroom aspirating from a wound. Three other dogs in the home were in okay condition, the arrest report states.

Kahlua weighed 43 pounds and Makai weighed 41 pounds upon inspection by a veterinarian. By January, under the care of a veterinarian, Kahlua weighed 54 pounds and Makai weighed 58 pounds. The Chihuahua underwent surgery after suffering from a broken jaw.

No criminal complaint in the case has been filed. A status check on the case is scheduled for Las Vegas Justice Court in September.

