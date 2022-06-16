Las Vegas woman charged with beating dog to death

A 51-year-old Las Vegas woman has been charged with fatally beating a dog in 2021.

Katherine Blount (Metropolitan Police Department)

A Las Vegas woman has been charged with fatally beating her dog in 2021.

Las Vegas police said Katherine Blount, 51, was arrested around 1:50 a.m. Tuesday when she was found camping inside a restroom at Siegfried & Roy Park, 5590 S. Wilbur St., near Maryland Parkway and East Russell Road.

Police said they checked Blount’s background and learned she was wanted on a felony warrant charging her with animal torture in the killing of a dog named Bucky. Police wrote in the warrant that officers were called to Blount’s home in February 2021 by her sister, who told them that Blount had killed her service dog.

“Officers contacted Katherine at her front door,” police said. “In plain view behind her they could see a light-colored small animal that was not moving.”

Blount would not let officers inside her condominium. Police said they obtained a search warrant and found Bucky dead inside the home. A necropsy showed that the dog died from acute blunt force trauma, police said.

A witness interviewed by police reported hearing the sound of thumps coming from Blount’s condominium that day.

“‘Damn dog, you haven’t died yet?’” the witness quoted Blount as yelling. “‘Why don’t you die, damn dog?’”

Blount remained in custody Thursday at the Clark County Detention Center, but Las Vegas Justice Court records show that she is expected to be placed on electronic monitoring and then taken to a mental health facility.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.