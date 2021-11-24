Las Vegas woman refuses to wear mask, arrested at airport

A woman was arrested at McCarran International Airport Sunday after she refused to wear a mask in the airport.

Katrina Alspaugh (LVMPD)

A woman was arrested at McCarran International Airport on Sunday after she refused to wear a mask in the airport.

Katrina Alspaugh, of Las Vegas, is accused of getting into a fight with another passenger and a flight attendant before she was removed from an Allegiant Airlines flight, according to an arrest report from the Metropolitan Police Department released Tuesday afternoon.

Police were initially called to the security checkpoint after Alspaugh held up her fist in an attempt to punch the other passenger, the report said.

She refused to identify herself to police, and because the other passenger did not want to press charges, Alspaugh continued through the airport and boarded a plane.

Police were called again after a flight attendant had removed Alspaugh from the plane for causing a disturbance, police wrote.

It was unclear where the flight was headed.

As Alspaugh was being escorted from the airport, police said, she yelled expletives and “Lets go Brandon.”

She was booked on one count of public conduct in an airport and was released from jail shortly after, according to court records.

Future court hearings had not been scheduled as of Tuesday afternoon.

Alspaugh was previously cited for harassment in 2020. Court records show she was found guilty of domestic battery in 2002, and charged with domestic battery again in 2017 but the case was dismissed after she completed counseling and community service. She was charged with assault in 2011, and that case also was later dismissed.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.