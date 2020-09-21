Looking to fight, man rammed SUV into car, police say

A Las Vegas motorist who authorities say intentionally rammed his sport utility vehicle into another vehicle because he wanted to fight the driver has been arrested on suspicion of driving while impaired.

Francisco Moctezuma (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Francisco Moctezuma, 27, was arrested at the scene of the Sept. 13 crash at Pennwood Avenue and Luke Werner Road, near Arville Street. An arrest report for Moctezuma states police were called to the intersection at 2:04 a.m. for “a male (who) was attempting to hit a subject on foot with their vehicle.”

Authorities said an investigation subsequently showed Moctezuma was behind the wheel of a Chevrolet Tahoe that rammed a Honda Civic at the intersection.

A Las Vegas man told police he was at a party in the neighborhood when Moctezuma showed up at the party and challenged him to a fight. The man decided to walk away from the situation at the party, leaving in his Honda Civic, when he noticed a Tahoe was following him.

The driver of the Honda raced through alleyways to try and get away but eventually the Tahoe slammed into his vehicle, then slammed into another parked vehicle on the street. A witness told police they then saw Moctezuma chasing the driver of the Honda on foot down an alley.

Police said Moctezuma showed signs of impairment at the scene, prompting his arrest.

A criminal complaint in the case has not been filed. A status check for whether prosecutors will pursue charges is scheduled for November in Las Vegas Justice Court.

