Man, 27, arrested after fight at Las Vegas hotel buffet

Ladone Waller was arrested by Las Vegas police on charges of battery after fighting an elderly man inside the Palms buffet, then seeking him out at the bus stop outside to continue the fight, according to an arrest report.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo)

A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of battery Tuesday after getting into a fight more than two months ago with a 66-year-old man at the Palms buffet, and then taking the argument to a bus stop outside, according to Las Vegas police.

The Metropolitan Police Department identified Ladone Waller as a suspect after reviewing surveillance footage from inside the casino where he was spotted on the evening of April 30 getting in a fistfight with a another man, according to an arrest report.

The 66-year-old victim told police he forgot the keys to his motorcycle at the A.Y.C.E Buffet and when he came back to retrieve them “accidentally bumped into a female.”

Waller, who was with the female, engaged in a verbal altercation with the victim inside the buffet, and Waller “violently pushed him to the ground,” the victim told police.

The victim was told to leave the property and went to the bus stop outside the Palms because he didn’t find his motorcycle keys. Waller approached the victim 20 minutes after the initial encounter and “began punching him with closed fists an unknown number of times about the head area,” police said.

The victim received stitches and treatment for a black eye, a broken nose and a possible concussion the next day at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center before calling police to report the incident.

The victim told police he did not know Waller, but police identified the suspect by a “player profile” at the casino used to pay for the buffet.

Waller was released after posting bail and will appear in court again Nov. 18, according to court documents.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.