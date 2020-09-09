Man accused of arson in Las Vegas convenience store over slow service

A Las Vegas man has been arrested on suspicion of attempting to set a convenience store on fire because he was angry about slow service, police said.

Daniel Solorio has been arrested on a first-degree arson charge in a fire at a Las Vegas convenience store. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A Las Vegas man has been arrested on suspicion of attempting to set a convenience store on fire because he was angry about slow service, police said.

Daniel Solorio, 29, was booked Saturday at the Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of first-degree arson. An arrest report for Solorio states that an officer was flagged down Thursday by a convenience store manager on the 4000 block of Arville Street, near West Flamingo Road. The manager said a man entered the store and attempted to set the business ablaze.

“The male seemed to be intoxicated due to the strong odor of alcohol coming from him when he entered the business,” the report said. “The Hispanic male began yelling and rambling about the service taking too long.”

The man then walked down an aisle of the store and was observed tampering with merchandise. He was observed on video surveillance, and police said he used a cigarette lighter to set tissue paper on fire. Smoke and fire caused about $2,000 in damage, the report said.

Two days later, police were patrolling in the area and observed a vehicle matching the description of the vehicle driven by the arsonist. The vehicle was pulled over and Solorio was arrested. Police said in the report that they identified Solorio as the man on the video surveillance at the store.

A criminal complaint in the case has not been filed. A status check in Las Vegas Justice Court is scheduled for November.

Solorio was booked under the name Daniel Solorio. A police report also identifies him as having the last name of Solorio-Valderrama.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.