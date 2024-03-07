Man accused of stalking Gov. Lombardo arrested

A man accused of harassing Gov. Joe Lombardo and his family online was arrested after he showed up to Las Vegas house he thought was the governor’s.

Then-Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, Republican candidate for governor of Nevada, speaks during a GOP midterm election results watch party at Red Rock Casino on Nov. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. Lombardo won the election. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A man accused of harassing Gov. Joe Lombardo and his family online was arrested after he showed up at a Las Vegas house he thought was the governor’s and broke a window, the Metropolitan Police Department alleged in an arrest report.

Stanley Weaver III was booked Monday at the Clark County Detention Center on one count each of aggravated stalking, cyber stalking, destruction of property and trespassing, jail logs show.

On Sunday, the 28-year-old showed up in a west Las Vegas Valley neighborhood and broke a window of one home and banged the door of another home, “yelling that Governor Lombardo had killed someone,” Weaver’s arrest report said.

Weaver posted video of himself throwing a rock through the window of the first home and tried to call one of Lombardo’s family member through Instagram, according to police.

Police found about three-dozen posts — which date back to September — on the social media page linked to Weaver in which the poster had accused Lombardo of murder. Police said he also would post pictures of Lombardo and his family members, and tag them.

Las Vegas Justice Court records show that Weaver refused transport to court on Tuesday. He is being held on a $28,000 bail and is due in court again Thursday morning.

Nevada State Police, which is in charge of Lombardo’s security detail, told Las Vegas police that it had been aware of the posts and that officers had planned on speaking to Weaver but hadn’t prior to his arrest, according to the report.

Weaver has an extensive criminal history in Las Vegas and California, according to his arrest report. The cases here include allegations that he had “terrorized” his neighborhood and had broken windows, the report said.

Weaver’s family said they were worried that he would harm Lombardo and his family, and went as far as hiding the knives at his apartment, according to the arrest report.

Lombardo’s office could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.