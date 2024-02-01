Man accused of threatening police review board director

A 25-year-old man was charged with felony aggravated stalking of the executive director the Citizen Review Board.

A 25-year-old man faces a felony aggravated stalking charge after authorities said he threatened the head of a police oversight board.

On Thursday, a judge set bail at $80,000 for Sammeon Lewis, who police said had harassed the director for years.

The Citizen Review Board is made up of 25 volunteers who review complaints made against Metropolitan Police Department officers. It reviews internal investigations and officer discipline.

According to a Metro arrest report, Lewis had asked the review board for millions of dollars in 2021 after it recommended additional discipline for a corrections officer who used excessive force against him.

Executive director Julie Kraig explained to him that the board does not award settlements.

Lewis began leaving intimidating voicemails at Kraig’s office and threatened violence against her, according to the report. A protective order was granted, and Lewis did not have contact with Kraig until last week.

He had filed a complaint with the review board last year, and on Jan. 23 he arrived at the board’s downtown office building. While being escorted off property, Lewis said, “I’m going to set this place off,” and threatened to kill Kraig, according to the report.

On Saturday, surveillance video captured Lewis spray painting the board’s downtown building with expletive-laden threats about Kraig.

He was arrested Monday outside the Phoenix Building, 330 S. 3rd Street, where board members meet to review cases.

“I have been living in fear of Mr. Lewis for almost three years,” Kraig said in court Thursday.

Prosecutors had requested that bail for Lewis be increased from $20,000 to $100,000. Lewis made facial expressions of incredulity, including opening his mouth in disbelief, while allegations were read in court and while Kraig made her statement.

“Those events were not truthfully told,” Lewis said.

In setting bail, Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Melissa Saragosa also ordered Lewis to stay away from Kraig and the review board’s downtown office building. She cited her concern for the safety of the community.

Saragosa admonished Lewis, who continued speaking as his public defender argued on his behalf.

“Mr. Lewis, you don’t run the way the court’s going to go. I do,” Saragosa said. “So you need to be quiet right now and let your attorney make the argument on your behalf.”

Court records show Lewis was convicted twice in 2022 on felony theft charges.

He is due back in court on Feb. 15.

