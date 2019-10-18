Man arrested after alleged vehicle theft near Arizona border

A 32-year-old Ohio man was chased by Lake Mead National Recreation Area rangers on Thursday morning after he stole a government vehicle in Arizona near the Nevada border.

(Facebook)

National park rangers chased an Ohio man who allegedly stole a government vehicle Thursday morning near the Arizona border and fled on U.S. Highway 93.

About 9:50 a.m., a Lake Mead National Recreation Area employee reported that a man stole a government vehicle near Meadview, Arizona.

Rangers and the Arizona Department of Public Safety attempted to stop the man. He was stopped on U.S. 93 after officials used spike strips to puncture the vehicle’s tires.

The 32-year-old man ran from police but was arrested about 1:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. follow @k_newberg on Twitter.