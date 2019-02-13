Man arrested after barricade in northwest Las Vegas

Las Vegas police (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Officers arrested a man who barricaded himself inside a northwest valley home Wednesday afternoon after threatening someone with a machete, Las Vegas police said.

Officers were called at about 2:30 p.m. to the 2100 block of La Sombra Street in a neighborhood near West Lake Mead Boulevard and North Jones Boulevard, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Aden OcampoGomez said Wednesday afternoon. A man had threatened someone with a machete, then refused to leave a home, he said.

“This appears to be domestic-battery related,” he said.

The man was taken into custody about 3:50 p.m., Metro spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said. Neighbors whose homes were evacuated were allowed to return, and roads in the area were reopened, she said.

Further information about the arrest was not immediately available.

The home is about a half-mile from Ronzone Elementary School and less than a mile from Reed Elementary School.

Students at Ronzone are being sent home in a “controlled release” to parents, Clark County School District Police Department Lt. Darnell Couthen said Wednesday afternoon. Students going home on a bus are being released from school, and students who walk home are being held at the school, he said.

