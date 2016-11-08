Man arrested after destruction of Trump’s Hollywood star trespassed from Trump International

The man arrested and accused of taking a sledgehammer to Donald Trump’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star last month was trespassed from the local Trump International on Saturday.

James Otis (Inform)

A man takes a photo of the vandalized star for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Richard Vogel/AP)

The vandalized star for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is seen on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016, in Los Angeles. Detective Meghan Aguilar said investigators were called to the scene before dawn Wednesday following reports that Trump's star was destroyed by blows from a hammer. (Richard Vogel/AP)

Pedestrians walk past a cordoned off area surrounding the vandalized star for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Wednesday, Oct. 26,2016, in Los Angeles. (Richard Vogel/AP)

The man arrested and accused of taking a sledgehammer to Donald Trump’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star last month was trespassed from the Trump International on Saturday, the Metropolitan Police Department confirmed Tuesday.

Security at the 2000 Fashion Show Drive hotel, just west of the Strip, called Metro to assist with the trespass, police spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said Tuesday. Meltzer could not confirm why the hotel called police to trespass James Otis.

A spokeswoman with the hotel did not immediately return a request for comment Tuesday.

Otis was not arrested, because police cannot arrest someone for trespassing unless that person has violated a trespass warning or refuses to leave after being issued one, Meltzer said.

After Otis was issued the trespass warning, he was told to leave the property immediately, which he did, Meltzer said. No other information was available.

After the Hollywood star incident, Otis was charged with felony vandalism. He was released on $20,000 bail.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. Contact Rachel Crosby at rcrosby@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @rachelacrosby on Twitter.