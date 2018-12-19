Man arrested in Las Vegas after possible hostage situation

An hourslong barricade situation in northwest Las Vegas prompted by a concerning 911 call from a woman early Wednesday ended with a man’s arrest.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An hourslong barricade situation in northwest Las Vegas prompted by a concerning 911 call from a woman early Wednesday ended with a man’s arrest.

Shortly after 3 a.m., a woman called 911, whispering “help me, help me,” before the line went dead, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon. At about the same time, Gordon said, another woman called 911 to report that her friend had told her that her ex-boyfriend was possibly trying to enter her home.

Officers responded to a residence on the 3700 block of North Clarkson Avenue, near Rainbow Boulevard and Gowan Road, where they found a broken window and a damaged door, Gordon said.

While officers spoke over a loud speaker, Gordon said, a shadow was seen moving inside the home.

“Believing that a female may be held hostage, SWAT responded,” he said.

About 5:45 a.m., shortly after SWAT had arrived at the scene, a man and two women exited the home. They were not injured, Gordon said.

Further details were not immediately available, and it was not clear on what charges the man was arrested.

Rainbow was expected to be closed in both directions between Gowan and North Riverdale Way until about 9 a.m.

