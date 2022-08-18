89°F
Man arrested, suspected in theft of $61K in gaming chips at Strip casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 18, 2022 - 8:15 am
 
A man was arrested on suspicion of stealing a bag containing more than $60,000 in casino chips, police said.

Clayton Bollier, 28, was arrested Monday and faces a charge of felony theft.

On June 7, video surveillance from the Bellagio showed Bollier pick up a bag that was left on a slot machine. The victim said he was in town for the World Series of Poker, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.

On Monday, Bollier was recognized by Mandalay Bay security after Bollier trespassed.

Police said the bag contained $61,000 in casino chips.

Bollier remained in custody on $2,000 bail as of late Wednesday. He is due in court on Thursday.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

