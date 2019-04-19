Man attempting to flee Las Vegas police officers on foot arrested

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One man was taken into custody after leading Las Vegas police officers on a foot pursuit Friday morning.

Police responded to the 6100 block of Borden Circle, near South Jones Boulevard and Alta Drive, around 7 a.m for a family disturbance call, Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Alejandra Zambrano said.

When police arrived in the area, the man attempted to flee on foot, prompting officers to set up a perimeter in the area, Zambrano said.

Police later took the man into custody and he was booked into the Las Vegas Detention Center, she said.

“It’s unclear why he was running, though he did have warrants,” Zambrano said. She did not have details on nature of the outstanding warrants.

No one was injured in result of the incident, she said.