Man charged with attempted murder, battery in Las Vegas beating case

Dominic Porter was charged with attempted murder and multiple counts of domestic battery after beating a woman with a hammer in October, according to an arrest report.

A man arrested in November was charged with attempted murder after allegedly beating his ex-fiancee with a hammer — fracturing both of the woman’s arms, her leg, multiple ribs and her skull, according to an arrest report.

Dominic Porter, 28, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Nov. 19 after allegedly attacking the woman on Oct. 16 and 17 at a Las Vegas apartment complex, according to his arrest report.

He was charged with attempted murder, battery constituting domestic violence causing substantial bodily harm, bribing or intimidating a witness to influence testimony, two counts of domestic battery by strangulation, two counts of coercion, two counts of domestic battery with a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm and three counts of domestic battery with a deadly weapon, court records show.

The woman called Metropolitan Police Department officers on Oct. 18, initially reporting that she had been in a fight with her ex-boyfriend, according to Porter’s arrest report.

She was hospitalized with “severe but non-life threatening injuries,” including “multiple skull and leg fractures,” a broken orbital bone, fractures on both arms, multiple broken ribs and a brain bleed. She also showed signs of being strangled, the report said.

While detectives were investigating, they found the woman’s four children unaccompanied and wandering around the apartment complex with a bag of clothing, although the woman told police the children were in Reno with her mother.

On Oct. 22, the woman told police that it wasn’t her ex-boyfriend who beat her, but Dominic Porter, her ex-fiance who she previously told police was her brother.

She said that Porter had “threatened to kill her if she put Dominic in jail,” but she decided to tell the truth to police because “her children were now in danger,” the report said.

The woman told police that she had been with Porter for about 11 months and that he had a history of domestic violence, the report said. She said that on Oct. 16 he punched her in the eye about five times because he believed she was cheating on him.

The next day, the two began arguing again, at which point Porter choked the woman and began beating her with a hammer. He also cut her face with a razor and threatened to kill her, the report said.

On Oct. 18 the woman told Porter she needed medical attention. Porter allowed her to call police from his phone if she lied about who hurt her, and he took her children to a friend’s house while the woman received medical attention, the report said.

Detectives determined that Porter had three active protection orders from California dating to February 2015, the report said.

He also had a history of “domestic related” arrests in California, including a conviction for inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant in 2009, an arrest on suspicion of battery on a spouse or ex-spouse in 2010, a conviction for misdemeanor domestic violence in 2012 and another conviction for inflicting corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant in 2016.

Porter remained in the detention center Saturday with a $150,000 bail, jail records show. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 19.

