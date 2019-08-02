Man charged with beating girlfriend on Las Vegas Strip

Timothy Hill was arrested and charged with domestic battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, according to court records.

A 28-year-old man was arrested Tuesday morning after police said he punched his girlfriend more than a dozen times and dropped her body near an escalator on the Strip.

Timothy Hill was caught on camera striking his girlfriend at about 3 a.m. on a pedestrian bridge near Las Vegas Boulevard and Spring Mountain Road, according to an arrest report from the Metropolitan Police Department. Hill is seen carrying his girlfriend to the escalator and then walking north and away from the scene on the boulevard, the report said.

The woman was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where she required four stitches and needed three cracked teeth replaced, police said.

The woman told police she and Hill had been dating for six months and had been engaged for less than a week. She did not remember being assaulted and believed she had fallen down the escalator.

Hill was charged with domestic battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, according to court records.

He has “a criminal history relating to domestic violence,” according to the report, including a bench warrant issued in May 2017 for a domestic violence charge.

Hill remained in Clark County Detention Center on Friday on $10,000 bail, and is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 15.

