Man crashes stolen car through Las Vegas airport gate

One person is in custody after crashing a stolen vehicle into a gate at the McCarran Airport Saturday night, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A vehicle crashed into the gate about 8:40 p.m. at the Las Vegas airport near Mandalay Bay and Haven. The driver attempted to leave the scene by running across the tarmac and runway, Metrok spokesperson Peter Kisfalvi said.

Air traffic was held up because of this incident. Only minor injuries were reported.

This incident is still under investigation by police, and it is unknown if the driver was impaired.

