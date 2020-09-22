Man detained after battering woman on Las Vegas Strip

A man who battered a woman on the Las Vegas Strip early Tuesday was arrested while in possession of a handgun, police said.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police Lt. David Gordon said police were called to the 3400 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South at 4:35 a.m. for a report of a battery carried out by a man against a woman. When police arrived, the man ran off.

“Following a short foot pursuit the suspect was taken into custody at the Casino Royale,” Gordon said. “Officers recovered a handgun when they were taking the suspect into custody.”

The suspect’s name was not immediately released.

