Crime

Man detained after battering woman on Las Vegas Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 22, 2020 - 6:12 am
 
Updated September 22, 2020 - 6:14 am

A man who battered a woman on the Las Vegas Strip early Tuesday was arrested while in possession of a handgun, police said.

Las Vegas police Lt. David Gordon said police were called to the 3400 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South at 4:35 a.m. for a report of a battery carried out by a man against a woman. When police arrived, the man ran off.

“Following a short foot pursuit the suspect was taken into custody at the Casino Royale,” Gordon said. “Officers recovered a handgun when they were taking the suspect into custody.”

The suspect’s name was not immediately released.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

