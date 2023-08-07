98°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Crime

Man dies after being stabbed in central Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 6, 2023 - 6:02 pm
 
Updated August 6, 2023 - 9:00 pm
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man died after being stabbed Sunday evening following an argument in central Las Vegas.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department responded to a call about a man being stabbed on the 2900 block of Rancho Drive, just after 5 p.m. Sunday. The man was arguing with another man before he stabbed him twice, according to Metro Lt. Patricia Heldt.

The victim was taken to University Medical Center, but died from his injuries, Heldt said.

No further information was immediately available.

This story has been updated to correct the gender of the stabbing victim.

Contact Mark Credico at mcredico@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
1
Judge orders firm Monday hearing after apparent Trump revenge post
Judge orders firm Monday hearing after apparent Trump revenge post
2
Raiders lose injured running back for season
Raiders lose injured running back for season
3
Raiders report: A rough day at the office for Jimmy Garoppolo
Raiders report: A rough day at the office for Jimmy Garoppolo
4
Tight Vegas labor market could lead to job shuffling as casinos gear to open
Tight Vegas labor market could lead to job shuffling as casinos gear to open
5
Report: Another legendary rock band eyeing the Sphere
Report: Another legendary rock band eyeing the Sphere
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Man fatally stabbed in North Las Vegas
Man fatally stabbed in North Las Vegas
Man dies after shooting in central Las Vegas
Man dies after shooting in central Las Vegas
2 women shot, one fatally, in northeast Las Vegas
2 women shot, one fatally, in northeast Las Vegas
Coroner IDs man killed in central Las Vegas
Coroner IDs man killed in central Las Vegas
2 shot, 1 fatally, in central Las Vegas
2 shot, 1 fatally, in central Las Vegas
Man arrested in slaying near Strip
Man arrested in slaying near Strip