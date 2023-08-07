Man dies after being stabbed in central Las Vegas

A man died Sunday evening after being stabbed following an argument on Rancho Drive, according to Las Vegas police.

A man died after being stabbed Sunday evening following an argument in central Las Vegas.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department responded to a call about a man being stabbed on the 2900 block of Rancho Drive, just after 5 p.m. Sunday. The man was arguing with another man before he stabbed him twice, according to Metro Lt. Patricia Heldt.

The victim was taken to University Medical Center, but died from his injuries, Heldt said.

No further information was immediately available.

This story has been updated to correct the gender of the stabbing victim.

