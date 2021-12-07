61°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Crime

Man dies in Las Vegas police custody after ‘medical episode’

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 7, 2021 - 3:09 pm
 
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A man died after being taken into custody on Sunday, the Metropolitan Police Department said Tuesday.

Police initially responded to the 2400 block of Serene Avenue at 3:14 p.m. Sunday after reports that a man was burglarizing vehicles at an apartment complex. Arriving officers found the man inside a vehicle, armed with a sword.

The man barricaded inside the vehicle for about 2½ hours, police said, before he got out and tried to flee.

A police dog was deployed, but the man “fought the dog and was attempting to injure it as officers moved in,” Metro said in a statement. Police used a stun gun on the man, and he was taken into custody.

He then was taken to University Medical Center. On Monday, police were notified that the man had suffered a “medical episode” and was pronounced dead, according to Metro.

The Clark County coroner’s office is expected to identify the man once relatives have been notified.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
2021 NFR Las Vegas 5th go-round results
2021 NFR Las Vegas 5th go-round results
2
CARTOONS: Psaki can’t believe people buy her whoppers
CARTOONS: Psaki can’t believe people buy her whoppers
3
Construction underway on new Strip retail complex
Construction underway on new Strip retail complex
4
2021 NFR Las Vegas 4th go-round results
2021 NFR Las Vegas 4th go-round results
5
New road to provide traffic relief to booming west Henderson
New road to provide traffic relief to booming west Henderson
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Police link dead man to 2nd cold case killing
By / RJ

Las Vegas police linked a dead man to a second cold case killing, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Raymond Spencer said in a video posted to the department’s YouTube channel on Monday.