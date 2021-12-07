Man dies in Las Vegas police custody after ‘medical episode’

Police said they were notified on Monday that the man, who had been taken to a hospital, had suffered a “medical episode” and died.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A man died after being taken into custody on Sunday, the Metropolitan Police Department said Tuesday.

Police initially responded to the 2400 block of Serene Avenue at 3:14 p.m. Sunday after reports that a man was burglarizing vehicles at an apartment complex. Arriving officers found the man inside a vehicle, armed with a sword.

The man barricaded inside the vehicle for about 2½ hours, police said, before he got out and tried to flee.

A police dog was deployed, but the man “fought the dog and was attempting to injure it as officers moved in,” Metro said in a statement. Police used a stun gun on the man, and he was taken into custody.

He then was taken to University Medical Center. On Monday, police were notified that the man had suffered a “medical episode” and was pronounced dead, according to Metro.

The Clark County coroner’s office is expected to identify the man once relatives have been notified.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.