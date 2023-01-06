59°F
Crime

Man faces arson, terrorism charges after fire at power facility

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 6, 2023 - 12:47 pm
 
Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A man was arrested Thursday after setting a vehicle on fire next to a transformer, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Mohammed Mesmarian, 34, was arrested in Boulder City and booked on charges of arson, destroying the property of another, committing an act of terrorism and escaping as a felony prisoner, police said.

Employees at a power facility called police at 11:37 a.m. Thursday to report that a man broke through the fence and set a vehicle on fire. The facility was on U.S. Highway 93, 30 miles northeast of Las Vegas.

Court records showed that Mesmarian was arrested at Boulder Beach Campground in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

Further details on how he was identified were not immediately available.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

