Man faces DUI charges in crash that injured Las Vegas officer

A 27-year-old man faces DUI charges after a crash seriously injured a Las Vegas police officer early on New Year’s Day, booking records show.

A suspected DUI driver crashed into a Las Vegas police motorcycle and police SUV, injuring one officer, on Paradise Road near Corporate Drive, Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019. (Twitter/Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Traffic Bureau)

Las Vegas police investigate at Paradise Road near Corporate Drive in Las Vegas Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2018, where a suspected DUI driver crashed into police vehicles, which hit and injured one officer. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Las Vegas police investigate at Paradise Road near Corporate Drive in Las Vegas Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2018, where a suspected DUI driver crashed into police vehicles, which hit and injured one officer. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Jonathan Kim, 27, was arrested after he crashed into a police motorcycle, sending the bike barrelling toward two officers about 4:30 a.m., Metropolitan Police Department Lt. William Matchko said Tuesday. The two officers were investigating another crash on Paradise Road, near Corporate Drive, when the collision happened.

One officer was hospitalized with serious injuries, Matchko said. The other officer was not injured.

Kim, who was also uninjured, faces a charge of impaired driving resulting in significant bodily harm, jail and Metro booking records show. He remained in Clark County Detention Center without bail on Wednesday, records show.

Paradise Road and Corporate Drive, Las Vegas, NV