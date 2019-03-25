Man faces DUI, other charges in fatal 8-vehicle Las Vegas crash

Clark County Detention Center in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A man was arrested Sunday in connection with an eight-vehicle crash Sunday morning that resulted in at least one death.

Lonnie Isabell, 35, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm and vehicular homicide, jail records show.

Isabell also faces charges of failure to obey a red light and driving without a driver’s license and proof of insurance.

The crash occurred at 7:15 a.m. Sunday at Tropicana and Eastern avenues. The number of deaths and injuries resulting from the crash was unclear early Monday.

