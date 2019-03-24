8-vehicle crash leaves 1 dead in southeast Las Vegas

At least one person died Sunday morning after an eight-vehicle crash in the southeast valley, according to Las Vegas police. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

A southeast valley intersection reopened after at least one person died Sunday morning in an eight-vehicle crash, according to Las Vegas police.

Metropolitan Police Department officers responded just before 7:15 a.m. to the crash at Tropicana and Eastern avenues, according to Lt. Chris Holmes.

“It appears that eight vehicles were involved,” Holmes said.

Holmes did not immediately have information about the number of people who were killed or injured in the wreck.

The intersection had reopened by about 3:30 p.m., according to a tweet from the Regional Transportation Commission.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Kimber Laux at klaux@reviewjournal.com. Follow @lauxkimber on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Mike Shoro contributed to this report.