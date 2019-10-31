Man in stolen car rams Nevada Highway Patrol car in Las Vegas

The Nevada Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s help finding a man suspected of stealing a Dodge Challenger and hitting a patrol car on Wednesday.

The car had been reported stolen from the area of Interstate 15 and Sahara Avenue around 11:30 a.m. A trooper found it in a parking garage at the Rio that day, but before he could get out of his vehicle to confront the driver, the Challenger rammed into the patrol car, according to a Thursday afternoon release from the Highway Patrol.

The man sped out of the parking garage, and the Challenger was later found abandoned near Boulevard Mall at Maryland Parkway and Desert Inn Road.

Troopers described him as a heavyset Hispanic man with a goatee and under 6 feet tall, wearing a San Francisco 49ers jersey and khaki shorts. He was last seen getting on a Regional Transportation Commission bus on near the mall.

Anyone with information can contact the Highway Patrol at 702-486-4100 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

