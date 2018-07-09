Man jailed after false reports of shooter at Las Vegas mall

A man arrested in connection with false reports of an active shooter at a shopping center Friday night faces an assault charge, records show.

Town Square retail center in Las Vegas is seen on Friday, July 6, 2018. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Rayvon Alexander Berton was booked Saturday into the Clark County Detention Center, where he is being held without bail. The 22-year-old faces one count of assault with a deadly weapon and an additional gun charge for allegedly carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, jail records show.

The false reports of an active shooter at Town Square Las Vegas, 6605 Las Vegas Blvd. South, prompted a heavy police response to the shopping center and confusion among many patrons. The situation unfolded after witnesses said they saw two teenagers enter the Gameworks store to fight, Las Vegas police said. Witnesses inside Gameworks saw that one had a gun.

Officers evacuated the surrounding area and advised people to shelter inside neighboring businesses while they conducted interviews and gathered information.

While no shots were fired, police said that the gun was found on the floor at the scene. It was not immediately clear if Berton was one of the combatants or played some other role in the incident.

On May 17, the Metropolitan Police Department also responded to an active shooter scare at the Boulevard Mall, near Maryland Parkway and Desert Inn Road, for reports of a masked man armed with a long gun. Police evacuated the mall but later determined that no shots had been fired.

Berton’s 72-hour hearing was scheduled for Monday morning, jail records show.

6605 Las Vegas Blvd. South, las vegas, nv