40°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Crime

Man killed in drive-by shooting, police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 12, 2021 - 8:17 pm
 
Updated December 12, 2021 - 8:18 pm
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was killed in an apparent drive-by shooting this weekend in northwest Las Vegas, police said Sunday.

Police were called to the 3900 block of Prescott Pines Street at 8:39 p.m. Saturday after a report of a shooting, according to a news release from the Metropolitan Police Department. Officers found a man sitting in a vehicle, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

An initial investigation found that the man was in a vehicle when someone drove by and shot him, before speeding away from the area.

No other information was available.

The Clark County coroner’s office is expected to identify the man after relatives are notified.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
2021 NFR Las Vegas 10th go-round results
2021 NFR Las Vegas 10th go-round results
2
Gene Simmons slashes asking price of Henderson mansion
Gene Simmons slashes asking price of Henderson mansion
3
Longtime Raiders fans frustrated by passive Las Vegas fans
Longtime Raiders fans frustrated by passive Las Vegas fans
4
CARTOON: The shots work
CARTOON: The shots work
5
Maxx Crosby fined again by NFL for quarterback hit
Maxx Crosby fined again by NFL for quarterback hit
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST