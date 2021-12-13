Man killed in drive-by shooting, police say

A man was killed in an apparent drive-by shooting this weekend in northwest Las Vegas, police said Sunday.



Police were called to the 3900 block of Prescott Pines Street at 8:39 p.m. Saturday after a report of a shooting, according to a news release from the Metropolitan Police Department. Officers found a man sitting in a vehicle, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

An initial investigation found that the man was in a vehicle when someone drove by and shot him, before speeding away from the area.

No other information was available.

The Clark County coroner’s office is expected to identify the man after relatives are notified.

