Crime

Man killed in Spring Valley DUI-related hit-and-run; driver later arrested

By David Wilson and Marvin Clemons Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 22, 2023 - 12:20 am
 
Updated November 22, 2023 - 5:59 am
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A pedestrian crossing a street against a red light was struck and killed by a motorist in Spring Valley on Tuesday night, Las Vegas police said.

The motorist, 62-year-old Rodger Liao of Las Vegas, initially fled the scene in a 2021 Mercedes GLE 350. He returned to be arrested on hit-and-run and DUI-related charges.

The collision at West Flamingo Road and South Buffalo Drive occurred at 10:40 p.m., according to the preliminary crash report.

Police said the unidentified victim, believed to be a 36-year-old Las Vegas man, was attempting to cross Flamingo in a marked crosswalk but against the walk signal. He was struck by the right front coroner of the Mercedes and died at the scene.

Liao initially fled the scene but later returned, police said.

The death was the 137th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.

The identity of the man as well as his cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office after relatives have been notified.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Review-Journal digital producer Marvin Clemons contributed to this report.

