Man on house arrest dies after medical episode in Las Vegas

He had been on house arrest since June after he was charged with theft greater than $3,500.

A 43-year-old man on house arrest died Monday, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

He died at the hospital Monday, according to police.

The Clark County coroner’s office is investigating his cause and manner of death.

