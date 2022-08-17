101°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Crime

Man sent child porn to 10 different people, police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 17, 2022 - 1:53 pm
 
All Saldivar (Courtesy Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
All Saldivar (Courtesy Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

An east Las Vegas Valley man faces 15 counts of distributing and three counts of possessing child porn after police say they found graphic images on two of his iPhones, records show.

All Saldivar was arrested after he allegedly sent 15 files of child pornography to 10 different people between April 19 and April 27, 2021, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.

The investigation began after a detective with the department’s internet crimes against children task force received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that a user of the Kik messaging app had been sending images depicting child sex abuse to other users.

In an interview with investigators, Saldivar admitted to viewing and sending child pornography to other people, the Metro arrest report stated.

He turned himself in on Aug. 9, records show. His bail was set at $100,000 and he remained in custody at the Clark County Detention Center.

Saldivar’s next court date is set for Aug. 29.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com or 561-324-6421. Follow @BrettClarkson_ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Raiders’ first phase of player cuts includes surprise at WR
Raiders’ first phase of player cuts includes surprise at WR
2
Human remains found at Lake Mead for 5th time since May
Human remains found at Lake Mead for 5th time since May
3
Man accused of causing Las Vegas airport chaos was in rush to get home, police say
Man accused of causing Las Vegas airport chaos was in rush to get home, police say
4
Siegfried and Roy property eyed for demolition, apartment complex
Siegfried and Roy property eyed for demolition, apartment complex
5
A’s in Vegas furthering ballpark talks with casino magnate
A’s in Vegas furthering ballpark talks with casino magnate
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Close-up of lights on roof of police car.
16-year-old shot by another teen, records show
By / RJ

A 16-year-old was fatally shot by another 16-year-old in a friend’s bedroom, according to records from the Metropolitan Police Department and the Clark County coroner’s office.