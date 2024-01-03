Man stole plane from North Las Vegas Airport and flew it to California, police say

Police said 40-year-old Damian Zukaitis was arrested in connection to the theft of a 2020 Kitfox fixed wing single-engine type aircraft.

A plane comes in for a landing at the North Las Vegas Airport on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A fourth attempt to steal a plane from the North Las Vegas Airport was successful over the weekend.

A plane at North Las Vegas Airport was stolen last week and flown to Barstow, California, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department.

Police said 40-year-old Damian Zukaitis was arrested in connection to the theft of a 2020 Kitfox fixed wing single-engine type aircraft, which police say was flown to an area near the Barstow-Daggett Airport east of Barstow.

Police said Zukaitis was contacted by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office outside the airport after landing on a roadway, but that police did not know initially that the plane was stolen.

Zukaitis fled on foot into the desert after making contact with police who were eventually able to arrest him, according to the department.

Police said that on Dec. 27, 28 and 29 there were reports of attempted airplane thefts at the airport that investigators believe were done by Zukaitis. North Las Vegas police said they did not know where the suspect was from.

Zakaitis faces charges of possession of a stolen airplane and transporting stolen property across state lines in California. Charges in Nevada related to the incident are pending, North Las Vegas police said.

The motive is still under investigation.