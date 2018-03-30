Man threatened to burn down Las Vegas hotel, police say

Las Vegas police accuse Nicholas Raphael Bruels, 52, of calling Hard Rock Hotel, 4455 Paradise Road, four times March 21 to threaten the resort, the report said.

The Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas, Friday, Jan. 19, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

The Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas, Friday, Jan. 19, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

The Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas, Friday, Jan. 19, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

A man who set fire to a countertop inside of an off-Strip hotel also threatened to burn down the building, an arrest report shows.

Las Vegas police accuse Nicholas Raphael Bruels, 52, of calling Hard Rock Hotel, 4455 Paradise Road, four times March 21 to threaten the resort, the report said. He called the hotel switchboard and “cussed” out the operator about his reservation and threatened to burn down the hotel, the report said.

Two days earlier, on March 19, he set fire to a juice bar countertop, hotel security told police.

Prosecutors charged Bruels last week with first-degree arson and making a terroristic threat.

He is being held in Clark County Detention Center on $10,000 bail, jail records show.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.