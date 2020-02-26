Man wanted in burglary of northwest Las Vegas residence

If you have information, call Metro’s Northwest Area Command at 702-828-3426 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Police are looking for a man in connection to a burglary that occurred Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, on the 6200 block of Fisher Avenue in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a man in connection to a burglary last month at a northwest Las Vegas Valley residence.

Surveillance photos of the man were released Wednesday on Metro’s Northwest Area Command Twitter account.

Please help us identify the suspect in a robbery. He is described as a white male, 20-30 yrs old, 5’10”–6’0”,wearing a beanie, winter clothing, and a back pack. Call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 Ref Event number 200100117171 #LVMPD pic.twitter.com/BpGW9bOWNB — LVMPD NWAC (@LVMPDNWAC) February 26, 2020

The burglary took place the afternoon of Jan. 22 on the 6200 block of Fisher Avenue, near North Torrey Pines Drive and West Ann Road, according to police records.

He is between 20 to 30 years old, 5-foot-10 to 6-0, and was wearing a beanie, winter clothing and a back pack.

