Man who fired gun Tuesday at off-duty Metro officer a fugitive

A man accused of firing a gun at an off-duty officer Tuesday on Interstate 15 is facing three felony charges, and authorities said he is a a fugitive from another state.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County Detention Center booking records show Dwight Delancy, 21, faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon, discharging a gun into an occupied structure/vehicle or craft and discharging a gun within a structure/vehicle within a prohibited area.

Metropolitan police said at 3:45 p.m. an off-duty Metropolitan Police Department officer was driving on Blue Diamond Road near I-15 when a driver attempted to cut him off multiple times. The other driver then pulled up next to the officer’s driver-side window and shot at him several times before speeding off and rear-ending another car, said Lt. Jose Hernandez.

Followed through heavy traffic

The off-duty officer followed the driver through “heavy traffic,” catching up to him and identifying himself as an officer after the driver rear-ended the other vehicle, Hernandez said.

“The subject was still armed at this time, but he did exit the vehicle and dropped his handgun,” he said.

The off-duty officer, with the help of a Nevada Highway Patrol trooper, arrested the man later identified as Delancy. Delancy and the driver of the vehicle that was rear-ended were taken to University Medical Center with minor injuries.

Motives unclear

It was unclear what prompted the man to cut off the officer or fire at him. It was also unclear if the driver knew the other man was an officer when he fired his gun.

Las Vegas Justice Court records show Delancy had a $5,000 bail set on two of the charges and $2,000 bail set on a third charge. Court records show Delancy was also detained because he is a “fugitive from justice.”

He was scheduled to appear on the fugitive warrant in Las Vegas Justice Court Thursday morning.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.