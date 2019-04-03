Man who pulled knife during argument with woman arrested

Las Vegas police took a man in custody after he pulled a knife during an argument and fled to a Terrible Herbst store at West Flamingo Road and Arville Street, Wednesday, April 3, 2019. (Lukas Eggen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man is in custody after pulling a knife during an argument early Wednesday, according to Las Vegas police.

A woman and man got into an argument shortly after 5 a.m. inside an apartment on the 4000 block to Arville Street, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Dave Gordon said.

The woman went inside a bathroom and when she exited, the man was holding a knife that he took from her purse, according to police.

The woman tried to grab the knife and the ensuing struggle spilled outside the apartment, Gordon said.

The man ran south on Arville into a Terrible Herbst convenience storee on the corner of West Flamingo Road and Arville Street, where he was subsequently arrested.

Both the man and woman had minor cuts to their hands and fingers and were treated on scene, Gordon said.

