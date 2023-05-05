Man with 9 felony DUI convictions faces 10th charge

Police said John Orlando Grant, a convicted felon, had a handgun and methamphetamine in the saddle bags of his motorcycle after he crashed.

John Orlando Grant (Metropolitan Police Department)

A 62-year-old man with nine prior convictions for felony driving under the influence was arrested this week on suspicion of what could be his tenth felony DUI after police said he crashed his motorcycle in west Las Vegas.

John Orlando Grant, of Las Vegas, was riding his Honda motorcycle at the intersection of H Street and Harrison Avenue near West Owens Avenue about 11:40 p.m. Monday when he crashed and fell off the bike, the Metropolitan Police Department reported.

A police officer in a nearby patrol unit heard the sound of the crash and was directed by citizens to the scene, where Grant, struggling to get on his feet, explained that he had “slipped while riding his motorcycle due to oil on the roadway,” the officer stated in an arrest report.

“I did not observe any unusual oils or liquids in the area,” the officer wrote.

After Grant handed over his Nevada driver’s license, he “was slurring his words and had a very unsteady gait, which led officers to request an additional DUI unit,” according to the report.

A check on Grant’s police record revealed he had been convicted of felony DUI in 1999, 2001, twice in 2004, three times in 2009 and twice in 2012, the report showed.

A second officer who pulled in determined that Grant was not able to pass standard sobriety tests, leading to the suspect’s arrest for DUI, the report stated.

While searching Grant, an officer recovered a pipe in the man’s hoodie pocket recognized as consistent with paraphernalia used to smoke crack cocaine, police reported.

Inside the saddle bags attached to Grant’s motorcycle, police discovered a white substance, later determined to be 3.7 grams of methamphetamine, and a .45 caliber handgun, according to the report.

Grant was the registered owner of the Honda and his driver’s license had been revoked, police said.

In addition to felony DUI, police arrested him on suspicion of felony drug possession, felony possession of a gun by a prohibited person and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a revoked driver’s license, based on the arrest report.

Police also stated in the report that Grant had other felony convictions in California.

He was being held on $100,000 bail at the Clark County Detention Center, with his preliminary hearing set in Justice Court for May 18, according to jail records.

In 2012, Grant was sentenced in District Court to two to five years in Nevada prison from a felony DUI conviction and ordered, once out of prison and permitted to drive, to have an ignition interlock breathalyzer device in his vehicle to prevent him from driving if his blood alcohol content revealed him to be intoxicated, court records show.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on Twitter.