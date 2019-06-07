Man, woman arrested after 5-hour standoff in Henderson

Henderson police responded to a barricade situation that lasted more than five hours overnight Thursday. A man and a woman were arrested Friday morning.

Henderson police responded to a barricade situation that lasted more than five hours overnight Thursday.

About 10:40 p.m. Thursday, officers received several reports of a person discharging a gun on the 900 block of Chaps Circle, near Horizon and College drives, Henderson police officer Rod Pena said.

When police arrived, the man refused to exit the residence, and SWAT was called to the scene. After a “lengthy standoff,” a man and woman exited the home about 4:20 a.m. Friday, Pena said.

He said both were taken into custody without injuries, and no officers were injured.

Pena said the man, who was arrested on several counts of discharging a firearm within city limits and discharging a firearm where the public could be injured, was in violation of a protective order for possession of a firearm. Both the man and woman also face a charge of resisting an officer.