Crime

Metro detectives investigating homicide northwest of Spaghetti Bowl

(Getty Images)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 16, 2024 - 8:44 pm
 
Updated July 16, 2024 - 9:07 pm

Las Vegas police detectives are investigating a homicide northwest of the Spaghetti Bowl.

The incident occurred on the 900 block of North Rancho Drive near West Washington Avenue, according to the homicide unit of the Metropolitan Police Department.

A briefing will be held later in the evening, said Metro Lt. Jason Johansson.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

