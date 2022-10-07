Metro officer was on duty when he committed lewd act, arrest warrant says

Metropolitan Police Department officer Richard Landahl faces a charge of open and gross lewdness in connection with an alleged lewd act that took place during a massage session.

A Las Vegas police officer has been arrested after he allegedly engaged in a lewd act during a massage session while he was on duty.

Metropolitan Police Department Officer Richard Landahl faces a charge of open and gross lewdness. Landahl has been with the department since 2017 and was assigned to community policing in the Spring Valley area of Las Vegas.

Police said Monday that Landahl had been suspended with pay, pending criminal and internal investigations.

Landahl went to a chiropractic office on Sept. 20 and committed a lewd act while receiving a massage, a Las Vegas police arrest warrant alleges.

The massage therapist noticed the lewd act, left the room and told colleagues, according to the arrest warrant. He was told to leave the business.

Landahl reached out to a fellow Metro employee a few days later and explained that he had fallen asleep during the massage and had a dream that included sexual content, according to the warrant.

Landahl works as a nonuniformed officer and was on duty when the lewd act occurred, police said.

He is due in court on Oct. 27 and is not in custody, court records show.

