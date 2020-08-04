‘Mobbed Up’ Live: Q&A with Las Vegas mob experts tonight

Over the past two months, the Review-Journal’s podcast series ‘Mobbed Up: The Fight for Las Vegas’ has taken listeners through the history of organized crime in Las Vegas.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Review-Journal Podcast Producer Reed Redmond and Mob Museum VP of Exhibits and Programs Geoff Schumacher will host a live Q&A about the history of the mob in Las Vegas.

Watch here or join us on the Review-Journal Facebook page tonight at 7 p.m. to participate.

Over the past two months, the Review-Journal’s podcast series ‘Mobbed Up: The Fight for Las Vegas’ has taken listeners through the history of organized crime in Las Vegas.

Redmond and Schumacher will be joined by some of the voices from the podcast to discuss key moments, reveal new stories and answer listener questions.