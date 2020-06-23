90°F
Part Six

Cleanface

Crime

‘Mobbed Up’ podcast: ‘Cleanface — Part 6’

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 23, 2020 - 8:33 am
 

Prior to his decades-long career in Congress, former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid squared off with the mob as chairman of the Nevada Gaming Commission.

Reid was appointed to the Gaming Commission, one of two state bodies set up to regulate the gaming industry, in 1977 by then-Nevada governor Mike O’Callaghan. By this point in his career, Reid had held a variety of titles in Nevada, including city attorney, state assemblyman and lieutenant governor.

Former Senator Harry Reid poses for a portrait on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at William S. Boyd School of Law at UNLV in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_
Joe Agosto

“I thought I knew everything about gaming,” Reid stated in the fall of 2019. “I didn’t realize until later that I knew very little about gaming and what was going on in Nevada.”

Over the next four years, Reid would find himself battling bribery accusations, working with the FBI on a sting operation and going toe-to-toe at licensing hearings with Chicago mob associate Frank “Lefty” Rosenthal.

One of Reid’s biggest challenges during his time on the Gaming Commission came In 1979, when the FBI released transcripts of electronic surveillance recordings in which reputed Kansas City mob associates claimed to be receiving information from Reid. Though he ultimately would be cleared of wrongdoing by a five-month Nevada Gaming Control Board investigation, this incident nearly caused Reid to resign.

On the tapes, the reputed mobsters refer to Reid using the codenames “Cleanface” and “Mr. Clean.”

“They had names for everybody,” Reid recalls. “I was Mr. Clean.”

In 1978, Jack Gordon offered $12,000 to then-chairman of the Nevada Gaming Commission Harry Rei ...
In 1978, Jack Gordon offered $12,000 to then-chairman of the Nevada Gaming Commission Harry Reid to approve two new, carnival-like gaming devices (Flip-A-Winna and Penny Falls) for casino use. Gordon believed the games would bring him more than $100 million in profits. (Wayne C. Kodey/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Mobbed Up, Part Six: “Cleanface”

The sixth installment of Mobbed Up, available now, recounts Sen. Reid’s years on the Nevada Gaming Commission, which would prove pivotal in the history of gaming regulation.

“The mob would have destroyed Las Vegas,” Reid states on the episode. “The only question, not if, but when it would be destroyed. So we stepped in.”

A special meeting of the Gaming Commission on the fate of the Aladdin Hotel and casino. The com ...
A special meeting of the Gaming Commission on the fate of the Aladdin Hotel and casino. The commission unanimously voted to allow the resort's casino to close, saying the stockholders had not met strict financial conditions set down at the comission's June 28th meeting.

