‘Mobbed Up’ podcast: ‘Implosion — Part 11’

Seemingly against the odds, Frank Cullotta is still standing—no small feat, considering he flipped on one of the most powerful criminal organizations in the history of the United States.

A cloud of dust from the Stardust hotel-casino rolls over spectators and media in the Frontier hotel-casino parking lot after the iconic casino was imploded early Tuesday morning, March 13, 2007, on the Las Vegas Strip. (John Gurzinski/Las Vegas Review-Journal File)

Following a 1981 arrest for attempted burglary, the former Chicago Outfit associate became a government witness in 1982 in exchange for a reduced sentence. Cullotta, who would ultimately admit to involvement in four murders, also received immunity from prosecution for any crimes he would testify to.

By the time Cullotta had fulfilled his obligation to the government, his testimony had contributed to four murder indictments in Illinois, five burglary and armed-robbery indictments in Nevada and 19 federal racketeering indictments. The 28 cases resulted in 21 convictions, reaching the top levels of the Chicago Outfit.

Cullotta says he has gone by several different names since those days, but he has returned to living under his own name. Now 81 years old, Cullotta lives a public life in Las Vegas, even leading tours up to seven days per week.

“I’m getting used to my own name again, writing it down. Sometimes I go to write the wrong name down,” Cullotta says with a chuckle.

The former career criminal has managed to outlive the old guard of the Chicago Outfit, a feat he chalks up to a blend of luck and smarts.

“I’m probably the only guy standing right now out of Chicago,” Cullotta says.

Mobbed Up, Part 11: “Dirty Laundry”

On the final episode of Mobbed Up, Cullotta tells of his life since he became a government witness in 1982, dating back to his time living in the U.S. Marshals Service Witness Security Program.

The finale also examines the end of traditional organized crime in Las Vegas and reexamines a question posed at the start of the series: Was Las Vegas better off when it was mobbed up?

