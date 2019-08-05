Motorcyclist hurt in suspected DUI crash in east Las Vegas

A motorcyclist was hit by a suspected impaired driver late Saturday night and is in critical condition, Las Vegas police said in a statement.

A motorcyclist is in critical condition after being hit by a suspected impaired driver late Saturday in the east valley, according to Las Vegas police.

At about 11:13 p.m., a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 19-year-old Brandon Garcia, was traveling south on Los Feliz Street, near Cartier Avenue, in front of Alexeis Telles, 21, who was driving a 2019 Kawasaki motorcycle, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release Sunday morning.

Garcia “accelerated aggressively” and turned abruptly to the left, causing his vehicle to rotate in a circle, according to evidence at the scene and witness statements. Telles attempted to pass the Chevrolet to the right, but he was struck by the truck.

Telles flew from the motorcycle and hit a curb as he slid to a stop. Garcia remained at the scene and called 911. Officers responding to the crash “observed signs of impairment” from Garcia, who did pass a sobriety test, police said.

Garcia is being held without bail at Clark County Detention Center on charges of DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm and reckless driving, according to jail records. He is set to appear in court Monday morning.

Telles was taken to University Medical Center, where he was in critical condition as of Sunday morning. Telles is also suspected of being under the influence, police said.

The crash remained under investigation, the release said.

