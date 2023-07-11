Naked man dances on poker table, runs through Strip casinos

A New York man was arrested Sunday night after he was accused of “gyrating” naked on a poker table in a Las Vegas Strip casino.

Brian Danilczyk (Metropolitan Police Department)

Brian Danilczyk, 34, was jailed on five counts of indecent exposure and one count each of battery and disorderly conduct.

Metropolitan Police Department officers first started searching for Danilczyk around 11:30 p.m. Sunday after he was suspected of being involved in a fight at the Flamingo, according to an arrest report from the department. The man who was attacked said Danilczyk was wearing nothing but sweatpants and had brown hair and a beard.

Twenty minutes later, a man matching Danilczyk’s description was found at Harrah’s, but without the sweatpants. Police said he climbed up on a poker table naked and “flaunted his genitals.”

He flipped around and showed his backside before three security guards pulled him down, according to the report.

Police later reviewed video that showed Danilczyk taking off his pants at The Linq Hotel before running through the Linq and Harrah’s naked.

“He appeared to be in an altered metal state but was cooperative,” police wrote. “The longer the investigation proceeded Danilczyk still did not recall the encounter but was more lucid.”

He posted bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 17 on the indecent exposure and disorderly conduct charges and Sept. 14 for the battery charge, according to court records.

