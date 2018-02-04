Neighborhood in southwest Las Vegas evacuated during barricade

A southwestern valley neighborhood was evacuated early Sunday during an hourslong barricade situation involving a suicidal man.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A southwestern valley neighborhood was evacuated early Sunday during an hourslong barricade situation involving a suicidal man.

Metropolitan Police Department patrol officers were first called about 11:45 p.m. Saturday to a home on the 7300 block of Arrowrock Ave., near South Rainbow Boulevard and Starr Avenue. Metro Lt. Nate Chio said a man armed with multiple guns barricaded himself inside the home.

Houses in the surrounding area have been evacuated, and drivers are asked to avoid the area while the Police Department works to take the man into custody.

No other details surrounding the incident were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.