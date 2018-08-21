Nevada inmate dies in Carson City prison

A 65-year-old inmate of the Northern Nevada Correction Center died Monday, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections.

Eugene Fitzgerald (Nevada Department of Corrections)

A 65-year-old inmate of the Northern Nevada Correctional Center died Monday, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections.

Eugene Fitzgerald died at the Regional Medical Facility inside the Carson City center at about 6:45 a.m. Monday, the department of corrections said. Fitzgerald was sent to the facility from Clark County on Oct. 3, 2014, and was serving a life sentence for robbery, sexual assault, parole violation and failure to register as a sex offender.

The Carson City coroner will determine Fitzgerald’s cause and manner of death.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.