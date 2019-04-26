Nevada inmate found unresponsive in prison cell dies

Dee J. Wilson (Nevada Department of Corrections)

A 56-year-old inmate died Tuesday after he was found unresponsive in his Northern Nevada prison cell, according to the state Department of Corrections.

Dee J. Wilson was found about 7 p.m. at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center in Carson City and taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Wilson was commited from Washoe County in June 1994. He was serving two consecutive sentences of 36 to 180 months for robbery with a deadly weapon enhancement, the department said.

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office coroner will conduct Wilson’s autopsy and determine how he died.

