Nevada inmate serving life sentence for murder dies at 85

An 85-year-old man serving a life sentence died at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center in Carson City on Jan. 31.

Allen Battenfield began his life sentence on May 14, 1981, after he was convicted of first-degree murder in Nye County, the Nevada Department of Corrections said in a statement Thursday. No other details about the crime were released.

Battenfield’s cause and manner of death were pending.

Anyone with information regarding Battenfield’s family is asked to contact the department at 775-350-0037.

